CHAPMAN, John D. John D. Chapman, of Morrow, passed away on November 25, 2019. A memorial service will held at Morrow First United Methodist Church on Dec. 4, 2019 at 11 AM. Rev. Dr. Karen Lyons, Rev. Jennifer Ham, and Rev. Dr. James Powell will be officiating. Mr. Chapman graduated from Sylvan Hills High School and attended GA State University. He had been a member of the United Methodist Church since the age of 11. He was a member of Mary Branan Memorial United Methodist Church of Atlanta until it was closed by the North Georgia Conference. He lived in Morrow since 1969 and was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church for the past 6 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Ruth Chapman. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Dana Langford Chapman; daughter, Anastasia Chapman; son, David H. Chapman; siblings, Jane Sinyard and Charles H. Chapman; nephews, Matthew Sinyard and Brian Sinyard; sister-in-law, Jodi Harris (David); several nieces and several great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Morrow First United Methodist Church-General Fund, 5985 Jonesboro Rd., Morrow, GA 30260. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA, 770-961-2828 in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 3, 2019