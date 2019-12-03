Services
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
770-961-2828
For more information about
John Chapman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Morrow First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Chapman


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Chapman Obituary
CHAPMAN, John D. John D. Chapman, of Morrow, passed away on November 25, 2019. A memorial service will held at Morrow First United Methodist Church on Dec. 4, 2019 at 11 AM. Rev. Dr. Karen Lyons, Rev. Jennifer Ham, and Rev. Dr. James Powell will be officiating. Mr. Chapman graduated from Sylvan Hills High School and attended GA State University. He had been a member of the United Methodist Church since the age of 11. He was a member of Mary Branan Memorial United Methodist Church of Atlanta until it was closed by the North Georgia Conference. He lived in Morrow since 1969 and was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church for the past 6 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Ruth Chapman. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Dana Langford Chapman; daughter, Anastasia Chapman; son, David H. Chapman; siblings, Jane Sinyard and Charles H. Chapman; nephews, Matthew Sinyard and Brian Sinyard; sister-in-law, Jodi Harris (David); several nieces and several great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Morrow First United Methodist Church-General Fund, 5985 Jonesboro Rd., Morrow, GA 30260. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA, 770-961-2828 in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -