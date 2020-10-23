Chason, John Thomas passed Saturday, October 17, 2020. Best known by his family and friends as Tommy, was born July 11, 1938 in River Junction, FL.He attended Chattahoochee High School class of 56. He was the only member of the football team to be in the marching band. At halftime, he traded the football for a clarinet and marched in his cleats.He attended East Central Mississippi Junior College on a music scholarship. He graduated from FSU in 1960 and later Emory School of Law.He was a member of both the GA and FL Bar. He worked for the Fulton County Public Defender's office for many years and later in a partnership with friend Jimmy Carr.Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth Bishop Chason and John Freeman Chason, as well as sister Betty Jane Porter and husband Don Porter of Quincy, FL, and sister Olga Godwin of Titusville, FL, and Granddaughter Andrea King.Tommy is survived by his wife Joan Griner Chason and his children John Thomas Chason Jr, Lori King, James Blair Chason and wife Michelle.Arrangements in Atlanta are being handled by H M Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road Ne. A viewing is scheduled Sunday, Oct 25th from 2-4pm. All friends and family are invited to visit, Covid 19 restrictions will be in place. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct 28th at 2pm at Green Shade cemetery, Bainbridge, GA. McAlpin Funeral Home of Sneads, Florida will be handling the arrangements.



