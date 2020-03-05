|
COMMANDER, John September 28, 1942 - March 1, 2020 Lt. Col. Mr. John Brosnon Commander, Jr. (Ret.), age 77, of Dallas, Georgia passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Tanner Medical Center (Villa Rica, Georgia). Mr. Commander was born September 28, 1942 in Richmond, Virginia. He was the son of John Brosnon Commander, Sr. and Elspeth Winston Jennings Commander. He played football and earned a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering at Clemson University. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in Vietnam, Desert Storm and other wars as a fighter pilot. He was a Lt. Colonel. Later, he worked as a Pilot Captain for Eastern Airlines, Value Jet and Air Tran. After retiring from Air Tran, he was a surveyor. He also was a rancher and raised Black Angus cattle. He has been married to Sandra Lanell Burk for 39 years. Mr. Commander was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Bronson (Elspeth Winston Jennings) Commander, Sr.; and an infant daughter. He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Sandie Commander; his daughter, Mrs. Carolyn Marcenia Commander Brown (George Washington Brown, III); his daughter, Mrs. Tana Cheryl Green Hester; his grandchildren, Carolyn Nicole Brown and George Washington (Reese) Brown IV; his brother, Mr. Ronald Edward Commander (Nanette Evans); his sister, Mrs. Elspeth Commander Atkinson (Ethan); Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Services for Mr. John Commander will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 2 PM, at St. Philip Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Visitation for Mr. Commander will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, 5 - 8 PM, at Benson Funeral Home in Dallas, Georgia. His inurnment will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 2:30 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020