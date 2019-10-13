Services
CONROY, John Eldon John Conroy of White, GA passed away early the morning of Oct 4th, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on June 5th, 1931 in Montana. He will be remembered by his many friends and family for his kindness, wit, wisdom and so much more. John was predeceased by his wife, Dot Conroy, who left this world just one month ago. He is survived by his daughter, Terry Gill and her husband Parupkar with whom he lived with for the past 23 years. Also missing him is his son, Scott Conroy and wife Wendy, sister Rae Anne Peters, and grandchildren Dawn Hammond, Brian Hammond, Robert Conroy, Andrew Conroy, and Matthew Conroy. Our family friend, Robin Frye, lovingly helped Terry and Parupkar take care of both John and Dot for many years. The Eucharistic Ministers from the Catholic Church of Our Lady of LaSalette are also remembered for bringing them communion on Sundays and staying to visit. Kristen, Mary Jane, and Frank visited often bringing faith and joy. Affinity Hospice allowed both to pass away peacefully in the family home. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for John and Dot their greatest gratitude. A Catholic service at the family home on Friday, Oct. 18th will be followed by a joint interment at the Georgia National Veterans Cemetery in Canton, GA. A celebration of life with be held in the family home afterwards. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Conroy Family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019
