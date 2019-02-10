Resources More Obituaries for John Crenshaw Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Crenshaw

CRENSHAW, John R. John Rumsey Crenshaw was born March 23, 1935 in Clinton, TN and passed away on January 27, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. John was proceeded in death by his parents Archibald Douglas and Mabel Hill Dumas Crenshaw of Clinton, TN, Brother A. D. Crenshaw Jr, Clinton, TN, sister Anne Crenshaw Blanton, High Springs, FL and bother in law Edward O. Goehe Sr, Atlanta, GA and mother in law Imogene Bacot Fly of Summit, MS. He is survived by his wife Patti Bess Fly Crenshaw, daughter Catherine C. Hendee, son, Douglas Mitchell Crenshaw and wife Katie R. Crenshaw; also survived by grandchildren Mary Catherine Hendee, Lucy Ann Crenshaw, John Joseph Crenshaw and Sophie Mitchell Crenshaw, Atlanta, GA and Virginia Crenshaw Hendee, Portland, OR, and sister Mabel Goethe of Grayson, GA and brother in law Ronald Blanton of High Springs, FL. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. John graduated from the Baylor Military Academy (The Baylor School) in Chattanooga, TN. His ties and love for the school and the friends he made while at Baylor were long lasting. John was a boarding student graduating with the class of '53. He was the Senior Class President and graduated with the rank of Captain. He served as the Honor Council Chairman and received the Jumonville Trophy an honor voted on by the Upper School Students given to a junior as the best all around student. He received the Headmaster's Award and was named a Distinguished Alum in 1975 and served on the Alumni Board 1998 2001. John was a most dedicated class president organizing and attending nearly all his class reunions and most recently organized the 65th reunion in 2018. John's undergraduate work was at Emory University graduating in 1957. While at Emory, he served as the President of the Honor Council, VP of the Student Senate, President of the ATO Fraternity, a member of ODK and elected to the Senior Society, a group of seven individuals chosen each year for leadership and outstanding contributions to Emory. After graduating from Emory he entered the arm services serving in West Berlin for two years in the Counter Intelligence Corps. Returning to Atlanta John enrolled in the Lamar School of Law at Emory University graduating in 1962. While at Emory, John along with two fellow law students represented Emory in the district Moot court trial in New York. After a successful career as a civil trial lawyer beginning with Alston, Miller and Gaines (Alston & Bird) in 1962, leaving in 1988 to form his own firm Crenshaw and Johnson and ending his legal career at Wasson Sours and Harris. John was a member of the Georgia Bar Association, the Atlanta Lawyers' Club and The Advocates. In semi-retirement, in 2013 he founded Crenshaw's Pet Services. He truly loved each and every pet in his care. John's commitment to service outside his legal profession was clearly demonstrated over the years as he was truly devoted to living a life of service. As a young man he volunteered to coach at local youth organizations. He carried his love for children over to becoming involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, serving as President. He was also a member of the Board of Directors at Bobby Dodd Institute, previously serving as Chairman of the Board and has been a devout member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church for 57 years. John's love for his church was shown through his many years of volunteering with the youth fellowship, coaching basketball, teaching Sunday school to children and adults, serving in many capacities on the Administrative Board, worked with Great Day of service. He was an active member of the Stephens Ministries program and was a loyal member of the Intercessory Prayer ministry. More than anything John was a beloved husband to his wife Patti for 55 years and an ever present force in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his disarming smile, his love for life, his ability to seek the best in others, and his devotion to his family and he was the best dad and husband a family could hope for! A Memorial service will be held February 18 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM with a reception follow the service in Grace Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church, PRUMC 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 or Bobby Dodd Institute, 2120 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30318 or to a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2019