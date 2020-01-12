|
|
CROWE, John Francis John Francis Crowe, 77 of Marble Hill and formerly of Atlanta, died January 8, 2020. Mr. Crowe is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rosamond Hopkins Crowe; sons, Michael Johnson Crowe, Richard Andrew Crowe; granddaughter, Holly Elizabeth Crowe; sister, Betty Bridges; and a niece and 5 nephews. Graveside services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Episcopal Church of The Holy Family, 100 Griffith Rd., Jasper, GA 30143. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Episcopal Church of The Holy Family, Jasper, GA or to Historic Oakland Foundation, Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020