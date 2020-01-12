Resources
More Obituaries for John Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Crowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Crowe Obituary
CROWE, John Francis John Francis Crowe, 77 of Marble Hill and formerly of Atlanta, died January 8, 2020. Mr. Crowe is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rosamond Hopkins Crowe; sons, Michael Johnson Crowe, Richard Andrew Crowe; granddaughter, Holly Elizabeth Crowe; sister, Betty Bridges; and a niece and 5 nephews. Graveside services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Episcopal Church of The Holy Family, 100 Griffith Rd., Jasper, GA 30143. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Episcopal Church of The Holy Family, Jasper, GA or to Historic Oakland Foundation, Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -