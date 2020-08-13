Dr. John D., Marshall Jr., 74, a family-practice doctor in Americus for more than three decades, contracted COVID-19 from a patient, family members said. Marshall died Wednesday, Aug. 12, after spending 111 days on a ventilator, apparently the first practicing Georgia physician killed by the novel coronavirus.
Marshall was an Air Force veteran, a one-time pharmaceutical salesman, a former president of an NAACP chapter and the publisher of a monthly newspaper, the Americus Sumter Observer, which covers the African-American community in the Southwest Georgia town.Read more about Dr. John D. Marshall
