Dr. John D. Marshall Jr.
Dr. John D., Marshall Jr., 74, a family-practice doctor in Americus for more than three decades, contracted COVID-19 from a patient, family members said. Marshall died Wednesday, Aug. 12, after spending 111 days on a ventilator, apparently the first practicing Georgia physician killed by the novel coronavirus.

Marshall was an Air Force veteran, a one-time pharmaceutical salesman, a former president of an NAACP chapter and the publisher of a monthly newspaper, the Americus Sumter Observer, which covers the African-American community in the Southwest Georgia town.

Read more about Dr. John D. Marshall on ajc.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2020.
