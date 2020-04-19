|
DAVID, Jr., John Herschel John Herschel David Junior, age 86, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, GA on January 8, 1934. Many will remember John for his quick wit and blink-and-you-might-miss-it dry humor. Others will remember him for his heart of gold, which shone through whenever he was asked to say the blessing before a meal. These prayers would often end with his voice cracking upon recounting all the blessings in his life. Even more will remember him by his prodigious letter writing, the evidence of which is scattered all over the country in the homes of his many friends, family, and loved ones. The family holds close these aspects of his loving character and generous spirit. His colleagues at Vanderbilt will remember him, perhaps with just a hint of envy, for holding the highest batting average during his time playing on the baseball team. As a descendant of two professional players, his uncle John Rucker and great-uncle Nap Rucker, baseball was in his blood. Unfortunately, his sports career was cut short due to a case of polio that left him with partial paralysis in his left arm. However, if you were to ask John about his time at Vanderbilt, he would certainly refer to it as the place where he met Marian Jane Barksdale, who would become his wife of 65 years. Over those 65 years, theirs was an exceptional relationship that was admired by many as one of those rare, loving marriages that come once in a blue moon. From Vanderbilt, he went on to graduate from Emory Law School in 1958. John practiced law for over 50 years. He began his career with Adams, Adams and Brennan in Savannah, and then with Lipshutz, Macey, Zussman & Sikes in Atlanta, and finally with Cohen/David in Sandy Springs and Roswell. The couple moved into their house on Mimosa Boulevard in Roswell, GA, in 1963. There he served as the first chairman of the Roswell Zoning Board and as Senior Warden for his beloved church, St. David's Episcopal, where he was a member and served many terms on the vestry from 1963 until his death. Along the way, John and Marian picked up a traveling bug and they traveled often with various family members over the years. John's favorite trips were to Cortona, Italy, and Normandy, France. However, they were equally happy spending time at their cottage on the Chestatee River of Lake Lanier. John H. David Jr. is predeceased by his parents, John 'Herschel' David, Sr., Dorcas Rucker David, and his grandson, Austin Armstrong. He is survived by his wife Marian Barksdale David, his daughters, Lee Elmore (Phil) of Alpharetta, GA, Julie Gang (Richard) of Atlanta, GA and son, John David III of Roswell, GA, his granddaughters, Elizabeth Elmore of Athens, GA, Margaret Elmore of Brooklyn, NY and Annie Armstrong of Brooklyn, NY. Contributions in his memory can be made to St. David's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, 1015 Old Roswell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076 or InCommunity (formerly enAble of Georgia), 1945 Cliff Valley Way NE, Suite 220, Atlanta, GA 30329.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020