DEANE, John John Deane, age 72, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away on April 8, 2019. He enjoyed reading, camping with family and caring for his rescue cats. John was raised in Marion, Indiana and graduated from Bennett Catholic High School. He graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Following several years in the private sector, he joined the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) as a Field Examiner. He continued in Federal service with NCUA until his retirement after 36 years in 2010. He continued to support the credit union movement as a private contractor with NCUA for an additional two years. He is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Judith, his son Stephen Deane (Oswego, IL); his daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Dwain Dell (Auburn, GA); six grandchildren Alex, Samantha and Calvin Deane, Emily, Arianna and Dalton Dell; sister Cynthia Harvey (Arizona and California); brother David Deane (Vidalia, GA). A funeral mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in July in College Corner, Ohio. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019