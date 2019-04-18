DRAKE, John Ernest John Ernest Drake, 93, passed away on April 17, 2019 at his home. Born on November 28, 1925 in Tifton, GA to the late Ernest and Clifton Dempsey Drake, he lived in Roswell and Tifton, GA. John is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Julia, Charles and Mary. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anne Oakley Drake; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Aurelia Drake and Jim Wood, Michael, Chuck, Bonnie and Charley Wood; Becky Drake and David Carlson, Jim, and Bonnie Frain, Amelia and Jimmy, Mac and Christy Cash; Sid and Jeri Drake, Adam and Sheena Drake, Will, Thomas, Davi, Ava, Jax, and Knox; William Drake; Corrie Weldy (mother of Will and Thomas); and sister, Harriet Eleanor Drake. His funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Dr. Charles Warr officiating. Burial will follow the service at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to in John's memory if you so desire. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowells.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary