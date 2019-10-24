|
|
DUNCAN, Jr., John On Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, John Hicks Duncan, Jr. of Cumming, GA passed away at the age of 72. John, or Johnny to close relatives, was preceded in death by his father, John, Sr., and his mother, Emma Hunter. He is survived by his beagle Ginger, many cousins, and countless friends. John was born on Jan. 28, 1947 in Atlanta, GA and proudly graduated from Roosevelt HS. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and a proficient pianist. John loved to talk about his ancestors, early days on the internet, GA Tech, movies, and many exciting engineering jobs. John started and sold his own firm, retired early and chose to live each day to the fullest. John never married, but his life was filled with love and joy from his dogs, relatives, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Computer Museum of America (Roswell, GA) or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2019