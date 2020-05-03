|
DUNCAN, Dr. John Julian Dr. John Julian Duncan, age 89 of Mableton, Georgia passed away on April 21, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Dr. Duncan was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Charlotte Allen Duncan. He is survived by his current wife, Anna Mae Duncan, his daughters Suzanne Elaine Bilbo and Lauren Duncan Colburn, his son Ian Allen Duncan, two granddaughters Heather M. Griswold and Sharyn R. Bilbo and two great-grandchildren. Additional details regarding Dr. Duncan's life and final wishes may be found at carmichaelhemperleypeachtree.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020