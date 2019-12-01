|
|
DUNLEAVY, Sr., John Peter June 10, 1944 Nov. 27, 2019 John, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away at Chattanooga Hospice Care Center surrounded by family and friends after a valiant 13-year battle with prostate cancer and other issues. Born in Quincy, MA to the late John and Loretta Dunleavy, he graduated class of 1962 from North Quincy High School, served 6 years in the U.S. Air Force, then attended the University of Michigan and the Harvard Business School MBA program. He worked for over 25 years with Digital Equipment Corporation and several other national companies, including McKesson. He traveled the world during those tenures, creating memorable stories often told to friends. He was well-respected by co-workers who considered him a friend and mentor to many. His sound judgment, service to others and willingness to share his knowledge will not be forgotten. He was a Past President of the Norcross Business Alliance, the Norcross Kiwanis Club, Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus; member for over 25 years of St. Patrick's Catholic Church; and a DJ Extraordinaire. He is survived by his sons John P. (Jennifer) Dunleavy, Jr. and Joseph A. (Melissa) Dunleavy; his partner, Annelle Hammond; grandchildren Liam, Evan and Abigail Dunleavy; sister Nancy (Paul) Coulombe; several dear cousins, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 AM, at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 214 East Eighth Street, Chattanooga TN, with Father Colin Blatchford officiating, and Interment in the Chattanooga National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5 PM - 8 PM in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be gratefully made to Disabled American Veterans at www.secure.dav.org in honor of his military service or to Angels Among Us, www.angelsrescue.org in honor of his beloved Maggie. Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019