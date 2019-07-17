|
ECTOR, John Thomas Celebration of Life services for John Thomas Ector age 73, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Total Faith Missionary Church 104 Railroad Street Lutherville, GA 30257. Mr. Ector will lie in-state at 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service. Final Resting place Walker Temple CME Church 24470 Roosevelt Hwy Greenville, GA 30222. Visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mr. Ector will be cherished by his loving family and friends Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 17, 2019