STEWART, John Edward John Edward "Ed" Stewart passed away at the age of 91 on Monday July 1st, 2019 at his home in Chamblee, GA. He was surrounded by his wife Angel and daughter Rhonda and passed due to complications of dementia. Ed Stewart was born Feb 25, 1928 in Ben Hill, GA to parents James O Stewart and Annie Pearle Oliver Stewart. Straight out of High School Ed served 3 years in the Navy before enrolling at Southern Technical Institute with a major in Construction Engineering. Ed joined Tri State Construction after graduation and later formed his own company Stewart Construction Company. Ed was an avid golfer and a long-time member of East Lake County Club and Atlanta Athletic Club in Duluth, GA. He loved golf and looked forward to attending the Masters Tournament annually. He spent his last years in Sky Lake Community in Sautee Nachoochee, GA. He was active in the men's golf group and volunteered at SN Folk Pottery Museum. Ed is survived by his wife Angel Stewart, sister Brenda Brown and husband Charlie, sons John Edward Jr and wife Janet, Alan Stewart and wife Linda, Gary Stewart and wife Paula, Vess Stewart and daughter Jennifer S Kjellman, and daughter Rhonda Stewart. He has 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his brothers Bud, George, Billy A Memorial Service will be held at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven, GA Saturday July 20th at 11:00am - Reception to follow Ed Stewart was one of a kind. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019