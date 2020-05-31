ETHRIDGE, Jr., John William July 17, 1927-May 13, 2020 John Ethridge, an Atlanta Grady Baby, passed away of natural causes as he sat down for dinner on May 13, 2020. At 4 years of age, he became deaf during the Spinal Meningitis Outbreak in 1931 in which he and one other child were the two survivors out of 40 total children in an isolation ward. John attended the Georgia School for the Deaf until the 9th grade when his Aunt Lula Mae Perry wanted to try to mainstream him by having him attend Valdosta High School. He participated on the VHS Football team but was rejected by the ROTC due to being deaf. During his summer breaks from high school, he would work on his aunt's cotton farm in Cordele, GA. After graduation, he attended the Tennessee Industrial School in Nashville, Tennessee to train as a Linotype operator which eventually led him to his 35-year career with the Atlanta Journal- Constitution. Linotype rooms in large newspaper companies were hot and noisy environments, so a solution to circumnavigate this difficulty was to employ deaf men to work these jobs. John joined the Crusselle-Freeman Mission for the Deaf in 1949 when it was housed in the basement of St. Marks United Methodist Church at 5th and Peachtree Streets, and shortly thereafter he met Edna Pope at the Atlanta Deaf Club on Broad Street. They would go on to have a fruitful and happy marriage lasting 68 years. John became active with the Georgia Association of the Deaf, the Deaf Bowling League, and the Georgia Deaf Golfers Association (GDGA). He was the assistant Boy Scout Master of Troup 268 from 1965-1969 and was a skilled carpenter who completed a 700 square foot addition on his current home. He was instrumental in the separation of the current Crusselle-Freeman Church for the Deaf from St. Marks Methodist Church in 1962, and served as the treasurer after the separation. He helped plan, coordinate, and often helped with remodeling to the church, and crafted almost all the alter furniture for the new sanctuary after it was constructed. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Georgia Deaf Golfers Association (GDGA) in 2005. He played in the Southeastern Deaf Golfers Association (SEDGA) tournaments 12 times in 5 cities including Annapolis, MD, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Daytona Beach, FL. He was the GDGA's oldest golfer in history to play 18 holes competition at Lake Arrowhead in Waleska in October 2017 for the GDGA Championship at the age of 90 in which he proudly won 3 of 4 Closest Pin contests in his final event. He is survived by his wife, Edna, and two sons: Steve and Jim. Two other sons, Tim and Michael, preceded him in death. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren: Becky, Brittany, Megan, Brett, Daniel, Joey, and Zoie. Memorial service plans are to be determined.



