CHRISTOPHER, John F. John F. Christopher, 92, of Roswell, GA passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1927, to Claude and Laura Cooper Christopher in Barnesville, GA. John spent much of his boyhood in Griffin, GA, before attending North Georgia College. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Rodman in the Pacific theater during WWII. He later completed college at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now Auburn University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity. John married Margaret Ann Shivers on July 15, 1956, in Paris, TN, and the couple resided in Knoxville for 10 years before moving to Roswell, GA. John had a thirty-year career with the Bristol Company before starting his own business, Cal-Tec Company, in 1982. As an engineer, he always wanted to make things work more efficiently and was awarded patents for two of his inventions. John was active in Boy Scouts of America, both at the troop level and as an Executive Board member for the Atlanta Area Council for 25 years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished council-level service. John also was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, a national honor society for the Boy Scouts. John was active in Rotary International for more than forty years and is a past president of Stone Mountain Rotary Club. With his wife, Ann, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Roswell for more than 50 years, and served as a deacon there. Survivors include his wife, Ann; son, Mark of Conyers, GA; daughter, Carol (David Adams) of San Mateo, CA; three granddaughters, Meg Hill (Mitchell Hill) of Statesboro, GA, Sally Christopher (Tanner Shilling) of Charlottesville, VA and Alex Christopher of Austin, TX; and two great-grandchildren, McWhorter and Mary Hill. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at First Baptist Roswell, 710 Mimosa Blvd., at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends for an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Roswell.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020