FAAS, John B. John B. Faas was born in Glen Cove, NY on April 20, 1950 the fifth of seven children to Charles and Marie W. Faas. He passed on August 10, 2020, at the Roswell, GA home that he shared with his loving wife, Jeanne P. Faas. John was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, godfather to many nieces and nephews, and "Gramps" to 11 adoring grandchildren. John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jeanne, son Mark Faas (Jenn), daughters Jeanne Eason (Matt) and Kelly Stradtman (Jon), son Brian Faas (Marc Manseau), and brother Thomas Faas (Vikki). After graduating from Denver University, he had a long career in electrical contracting. His work with L.K. Comstock & Co. brought him to NYC, Boston, and in 1978 to Georgia where he contributed to Atlanta's MARTA. He was a project manager for Whitehead Electric and a proud member of the IBEW union. John was a lifelong learner and later in life earned a certificate in home healthcare. His life's passion, however, was for God and family. At Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Roswell, he was a faithful parishioner, usher, guardian during Eucharistic Adoration, and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, both in church and for the homebound. There was nothing John loved more than spirited family gatherings, a dinner table packed with dozens of guests and friends stopping by, or a pool full of grandkids. He also enjoyed tennis, golf, and a good hike. Eee-Ahh-Kee! John suffered from Wilson's disease since childhood and died after a swift battle with colorectal cancer. May his soul rest in peace through the grace of God. A private family service will be held.



