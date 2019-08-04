Services
Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
135 Senoia Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(770) 631-9171
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church of Tyrone
Tyrone, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for john felth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

john felth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
john felth Obituary
FELTH, John Age 86, of Peachtree City, met his Heavenly Father July 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elaine Felth. Mr. Felth is survived by his wife, Barbara Sanders Felth; sons, Jonathan and Andy Felth. He was a life-time member of the NRA, 50 years of the Yaarab Shrine (member of Pipes and Drums), and 50 years of the Masonic Lodge. He served in the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, commissioned back into the USMC flying rotary and fixed wing aircraft during the Korean Conflict. Memorial services will be at 11 AM on Saturday, August 10 at First Christian Church of Tyrone with Minister Eddie Bowen officiating. Remembrances may be made to Southwest Christian Care or First Christian Church of Tyrone, GA. Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home & Crematory, Peachtree City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of john's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now