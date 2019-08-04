|
FELTH, John Age 86, of Peachtree City, met his Heavenly Father July 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elaine Felth. Mr. Felth is survived by his wife, Barbara Sanders Felth; sons, Jonathan and Andy Felth. He was a life-time member of the NRA, 50 years of the Yaarab Shrine (member of Pipes and Drums), and 50 years of the Masonic Lodge. He served in the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, commissioned back into the USMC flying rotary and fixed wing aircraft during the Korean Conflict. Memorial services will be at 11 AM on Saturday, August 10 at First Christian Church of Tyrone with Minister Eddie Bowen officiating. Remembrances may be made to Southwest Christian Care or First Christian Church of Tyrone, GA. Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home & Crematory, Peachtree City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019