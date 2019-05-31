GALAMBOS, John T. Died peacefully in the home he built with his beloved wife Eva, surrounded by his family, on May 29, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1921 in Budapest Hungary. After enduring atrocities of the Nazis and incarceration in a concentration camp, he arrived in Athens, GA speaking no English and penniless. Embracing his new country, John completed his education, went to medical school, and became a distinguished gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at Emory University. In his own words, however, it was his family that was his biggest success and source of pride. He met Eva Cohn at the University of Georgia and they were married for over 65 years before her death in 2015. He is survived by his three children, Tobae (Russ), John (Sylvia) and Michael (Sarah) as well as 6 grandchildren. John was well known for his sense of humor and was the raconteur of many a good story. He will be deeply missed. A private family burial will occur. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Anne Frank in the World exhibit in Sandy Springs. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 31 to June 2, 2019