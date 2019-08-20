|
|
GARRETT, John T. John T. Garrett, 63, of Roswell, passed on Aug. 18, 2019, from complications of paraneoplastic syndrome associated with a brief but valiant battle with cancer. John was born in Atlanta on Nov. 6, 1955, to Barney Lee ("Rod") Garrett III and Ann Hicks Garrett. Raised in the Sagamore Hills community, John epitomized hard work, honor, and decency like his father. He was a graduate of Valdosta State University and a brother of the Kappa Alpha Order. Beginning with a paper route at 12, he worked throughout his life to attain the highest levels of achievement as a dedicated employee and manager. In the 1990s, John worked his way up to vice president of logistics for a Fortune 500 company in just ten years after crisscrossing the country in six transfers during that time, his loving family by his side. During those years, he was awarded the Key to the City of Winter Haven, FL., and the 1994 Golden Paint Brush Award by the Winter Haven Area Chamber of Commerce for his efforts in the community-service project Paint Your Heart Out. John was often transferred to new or faltering distribution centers and had a knack for turning them around. When he moved on, his employees always expressed deep appreciation for his efforts. When John's career transitioned to the transportation industry, he received security clearance during the Sea Island G8 Summit, for which he provided what was described as "virtually flawless transportation service during the entire G8 Summit" that was praised by President George W. Bush and other world leaders. He received the 2004 G8 Summit Appreciation Award in honor of this endeavor. The following year, he provided exemplary transportation for the Organization of American States General Assembly just months before assisting in emergency transportation efforts for refugees of Hurricane Katrina. John worked tirelessly around the clock during these and other events. He served as president of the Georgia Motorcoach Operators Association and, as part of his duties in this and other positions, frequently met with state and federal leaders. John retired in January 2018 after seventeen years as a general manager and vice president in the transportation industry and was praised by his employees as a compassionate but dedicated manager who treated everyone with respect. At this well-earned retirement, he looked forward to spending more time with his family. During the next year and a half, that is exactly what he did, spending each day with his wife of 30 years. They enjoyed seeing their daughters and three grandsons as much as possible. John adored his grandsons, and the feeling was mutual. John was an unassuming man who, despite his many achievements, preferred a quiet life, content at home with loved ones, including his two Yorkshire terriers. The impression John left on his family, and his lessons about life, success, and the power of unconditional love, will live on with his memory. His family will miss him every day but will continue to honor the man whose quiet, gentle demeanor spoke volumes. John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonnie. He is survived by his wife, Barbara K. Garrett; daughter, Julie Garrett; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Ross Gardner; grandsons, Liam, Neil, and Evan Gardner; brother, Jeff Garrett; and sister, Laine Lersch. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John's memory to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019