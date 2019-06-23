Services
GATEWOOD, John Gay Celebration of Life Services for Mr. John Gay Gatewood will be held at 11AM on Monday June 24, 2019 Fayetteville Christian Church 114 Hickory Rd. Fayetteville, GA. Interment: Westminister Cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 3-5 PM for the visitation. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Phyllis Gatewood, Shelia (Ian) Toppin, Pam Frazier, son Paul Howard and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. (770) 907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019
