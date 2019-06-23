|
|
GATEWOOD, John Gay Celebration of Life Services for Mr. John Gay Gatewood will be held at 11AM on Monday June 24, 2019 Fayetteville Christian Church 114 Hickory Rd. Fayetteville, GA. Interment: Westminister Cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 3-5 PM for the visitation. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Phyllis Gatewood, Shelia (Ian) Toppin, Pam Frazier, son Paul Howard and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. (770) 907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019