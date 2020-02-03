|
GLOVER, John July 17, 1938 January 31, 2020 John Gil Glover passed away peacefully at his home with his wife Carolyn of 59 years at his side on Friday, January 31, 2020. Gil was born in Atlanta on July 17, 1938, and was predeceased by his parents, John and Fay Glover. He is survived by his son, John Clinton Glover (wife Paige) and their children Samantha and Katherine; daughter, Sheryl Lynn Glover (fianc?e Brad) and her son Chandler. He is also survived by his sister, Vickie Glover Carroll (husband Randy) and their family; brother, Phil Dale Glover (wife Theresa) and their family; and dogs, Cash and Moose. Gil graduated from Murphy High School, and Georgia State University (then the University of Georgia-Atlanta Division). In 1969, Gil co-founded Color Graphics, Inc., and under his leadership it became one of the largest color commercial printing firms in the Southeast. Upon retirement, he and Carolyn traveled and spent quality time with their family, and many friends from Atlanta, Amelia Island, and Highlands NC. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 PM, at the H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA on February 4th, with the service beginning at 2 PM. There will be a reception immediately following at Atlanta Country Club, 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive, Marietta, GA 30067. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities; The Highlands-Cashiers Humane Society, Susan G. Komen Foundation, or Eagle Ranch Boys Club.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 3, 2020