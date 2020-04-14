|
GOODLOE, Jr., John Duncan John Duncan Goodloe, Jr., age 85 of Mountain City, TN (formerly Atlanta, GA), passed away April 7, 2020. The son of the late John D. Goodloe, Sr., and Helen Hylton Goodloe, he was born in 1935 in Washington, D.C. He attended Northside High School and graduated from Auburn University. After serving as an airborne Naval Officer, Mr. Goodloe joined Adams Cates Co., Realtors in 1962. From Sales Associate, Mr. Goodloe rose to become president, Chairman of the Board, and primary owner of Adams Cates Company. In 1988, Mr. Goodloe sold Adams Cates Company to Grubb & Ellis Company and remained at the helm for two years before electing early retirement in 1990. Active in civic and professional affairs, Mr. Goodloe served as member of the Atlanta Rotary Club, Director and 1979 President of the Atlanta Board of Realtors, Director and President of the Georgia chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, Director and two term Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Atlanta City Club. He was a founding member, with his late wife, Rena K. Rider-Goodloe, of the Wellness Community Atlanta, and served many years as a Director. He was a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, headed the United Way fund drive for Realtors Division, was Chairman of the Board of the Metropolitan chapter of The March of Dimes, and served as an Honorary Trustee of the Georgia Kidney foundation. In 1971, he was elected "Boss of the Year" by the Atlanta Jaycees. Following the sale of the Adams-Cates company, Mr. Goodloe owned a resort property, the Abaco Inn, near Hope Town in the Bahamas. He served as Director of the Bahamas Hotel Association, and a Director of the Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board. He owned and operated the Inn for ten years after which he sold it. Additionally, he continued in the commercial real estate and consulting business through Goodloe Real Estate Advisors. He was active in the ownership and operation of a pecan farm in Houston County and a partner in JGA Stables, a thoroughbred racing and breeding business. He was formerly a member of the Commerce Club, Capitol City Club, Piedmont Driving Club and Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was also a regular attender of both St. Phillips Episcopal Church and Mount Paran Church of God in Atlanta, GA and more recently, Bethel Baptist in Vilas, NC. Mr. Goodloe spent the last 20 years of his life visiting and living in the Tennessee mountains where he enjoyed fishing, hiking, boating, playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Goodloe is survived by his daughters, Jane Wylie Goodloe of Saint Simons, GA, Amy Townsend Goodloe of Longmont, CO, Samantha Goodloe Steele of Mountain City, TN, his grandchildren, Hunter Stephens Baker of Mountain City, TN, John Duncan Stephens of Boone, NC, and Elizabeth Page Stephens of Boone, NC, and his great-grandchildren Elizabeth Rose Baker and William Powell Baker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 123 Mountaindale Road, Vilas, NC 28692. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Goodloe family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020