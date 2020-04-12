|
HAINES, John Hindsman John Hindsman Haines, age 92, of Loganville and longtime resident of metro Atlanta, passed away Tuesday, ,April 7, 2020. He was born October 23, 1927 in Sharpsburg, GA. He graduated from North Georgia Military College as 2nd Lieutenant in the Army serving 2 1/2 years starting at the end of WWII. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Georgia State University where he met his wife of 67 years, Mary Anne Haines. His career included work for Lockheed, owner of an insurance agency and 25 years as accountant with EK Williams Co. He was a member of Loganville First United Methodist Church and formerly of Canon United Methodist Church. John was predeceased by his wife, Mary Anne. He is survived by son John Edward Haines and wife Vickie, sons James Phillip Haines, Alan Howard Haines, Robert William Haines, eight granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons. Due to current conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family request any donations be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020