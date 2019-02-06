|
HALL, John William John William Hall, age 66, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. There will be a reception at the funeral home immediately following the ceremony for friends and family. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8th from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2019