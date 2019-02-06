Services
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
View Map
John HALL Obituary
HALL, John William John William Hall, age 66, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. There will be a reception at the funeral home immediately following the ceremony for friends and family. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8th from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2019
