HALL, John Thomas John Thomas Hall, 83, of Cumming, GA and formerly of Norcross, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 after a long illness of heart disease. He was born June 19, 1936 in Brooksville, FL. Thomas was a Corpsman in the U.S. Army; was the owner of Buckhead Office Machines Co. and Atlanta Rentals & Sales Inc. Thomas was also a proud member of the Gideons Intl., and First Redeemer Church. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruby Johnston Hall, and his son, John T. Hall, Jr. of Norcross, GA. His son felt that his dad was the smartest man he knew and there was nothing he attempted to do that he couldn't accomplish. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Thomas's name to The Gideons Int., P.O. box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214 Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2020.