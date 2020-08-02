HALL, John John Eugene Hall, IV, "Johnny", age 44, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his parents, Jane Turner Hall and John E. Hall, III; sister, Valerie Hall Williams; brother-in-law Christopher Williams; and nieces Ashlynn Jane and Adyson Grace Williams of Atlanta, GA. Johnny loved the Lord and His Church, music, people, and a good party. Memorial services celebrating his life will be conducted on Wednesday, August 5th at eleven o'clock at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. During this time and for the safety of everyone in attendance, guests will be asked to social distance and wear masks. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Mount Vernon Baptist Church 850 Mount Vernon Hwy., NW Sandy Springs, GA 30327.