1/
John Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALL, John John Eugene Hall, IV, "Johnny", age 44, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his parents, Jane Turner Hall and John E. Hall, III; sister, Valerie Hall Williams; brother-in-law Christopher Williams; and nieces Ashlynn Jane and Adyson Grace Williams of Atlanta, GA. Johnny loved the Lord and His Church, music, people, and a good party. Memorial services celebrating his life will be conducted on Wednesday, August 5th at eleven o'clock at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. During this time and for the safety of everyone in attendance, guests will be asked to social distance and wear masks. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Mount Vernon Baptist Church 850 Mount Vernon Hwy., NW Sandy Springs, GA 30327.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved