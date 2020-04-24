|
HANRAHAN, John "Jack" John "Jack" Hanrahan, age 82 of Alpharetta, GA died April 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. John was born December 6, 1937 in Creston, IA and was the son of the late Ed and Margaret Hanrahan. He served in the Navy and later graduated from Rockhurst University. Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years and mother of his children, Beverly H. Hanrahan. He was also proceeded in death by wife, Sue H. Hanrahan and wife, Eulilia E. Hanrahan. He is survived by his two daughters: Cindy (Bob) Neuberger of Minnetrista, MN and Tracey Hanrahan of Cumming, GA, and grandchildren: Katie, Megan and Nicole Neuberger, Chris Hanrahan, and great grandson, Matthew Hanrahan. Also survived by his sister, Theresa Castleman of Denver, CO and close friend, Angie Csaszar. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the American Heart Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2020