HARDIE, John Donald Morrison John Donald Morrison Hardie, died peacefully at home in Humbie, Scotland on July 5, 2019. Donald Hardie was the long loved husband of Atlanta native Sally Pat Connally. They married in Atlanta in 1952 then moved to Scotland but always stayed closely connected to Atlanta. Donald facilitated introductions for Justus Martin and Robinson Humphrey into the Edinburgh financial world, ran his own Scottish woollens export company, was very involved in national politics, helped strengthen the Robert T. Jones Trust connections with St. Andrews University, ran the Institute Of Directors in Scotland for 18 years and was awarded the OBE honor for this work in 1987 at Buckingham Palace by the Queen. He loved his Atlanta memberships of Peachtree Golf Club and the Piedmont Driving Club, and always just enjoyed their many friendships in Atlanta during all of his and Sally Pat's lifetimes. He is survived by three children, David and Katharine in Wyoming and Robin in Edinburgh, Scotland. Online condolences or donations (to the Humbie Presbyterian Church) may be made through [email protected]
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2019