John Harrell Obituary
HARRELL, John Mathis "Jack" John Mathis "Jack" Harrell, 58 of Marietta, died November 23, 2019. Mr. Harrell graduated from Dunwoody High School and attended Georgia State University. He is survived by his sons, John Mathis "Matt" Harrell, II (Erin), Sean Harrell; grandchildren, Grayson and Sophia Harrell; parents, Fred and Yvonne Harrell; brothers, Ben F. Harrell (Shaun), Russell T. Harrell; sister, Kathleen Anne Harrell; nieces and nephews, Heather Lipp, Tyler Harrell, Tom Harrell, Emily Harrell; and grandnephew and grandniece, Parker and Savannah Lipp. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 10 to 11 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside services will follow at 12 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 30, 2019
