HARRISON, John Dumas
John Dumas Harrison, 55, passed away at his home on Lookout Mountain, Georgia on Sunday, November 22, 2020 after courageously battling the life-long effects of Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and resulting kidney disease. He was in the presence of his loving wife of 23 years, Kerrie and their beloved daughter, Beth.
It has been said that people live lives of success or significance. Lives of success are often focused on oneself; lives of significance are often focused on others. John Harrison's life was one of great significance.
John was born on September 22, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama but lived the majority of his life in Atlanta. He attended Trinity School and Pace Academy and was a proud member of the Class of 1984 at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. John graduated from Mercer University in 1988. At the time of his death, John was the Director of Institutional Advancement at Baylor, a position and place he genuinely cherished. GBR!
John's family and the thousands of friends he regarded as family knew him as a faithful fighter, facing adverse health issues with a constant positive attitude and indescribable sense of humor. Lesser men would have been despondent when confronting these challenges. John chose to be a beacon of light and purveyor of joy for all who were blessed to know him. Being with John was a lesson in how to embrace life's obstacles with faith and humility. John's words were profound, humorous and at times, irreverent. It is impossible to think of this gentle giant without smiling.
John is also survived by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Charles E. Harrison, Jr, his brothers, Chase Harrison and Ponder Harrison (Judy), his mother-in-law, Louise Lupica, his four nephews, Charlie (Kemper), Jamie, Beau and Ladd Harrison, and his niece, Wendy Harrison. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Dumas Harrison.
John was one of a kind. He will be forever remembered and will live on in the hearts of all those he touched.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day— and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8
The family will hold a private Memorial Service due to COVID restrictions. Plans for a future celebration of John's life for his many friends will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in John's memory can be made to the Baylor School at www.baylorschool.org/support-baylor
Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com
to share words of comfort to the family.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Rd.