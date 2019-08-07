|
HEALD, John Parker John Parker Heald, age 79, of Peachtree Corners, GA, peacefully passed away Aug. 1, 2019. John graduated in 1962 from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. John worked for IBM for 30 years and he also served as Development Director for Habitat for Humanity. He completed two New York City Marathons, and he ran the Peachtree Road Race every year for over 20 years. John was a faithful member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. A Celebration of life service will be held on Aug. 13, at 11 AM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church with Rev. Jamie Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends on August 12, from 4 PM - 8 PM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA. 30092. John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Judy Heald; daughters, Laura Cunningham and husband Terry, Libby Dean and husband Jason; granddaughters, Jordan, Lexi and Hayden; brother, Mac Heald. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Emory University Health Sciences Development, 1762 Clifton Rd., NE Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA. 30322.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2019