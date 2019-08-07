Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Peachtree Road United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Heald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Heald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Heald Obituary
HEALD, John Parker John Parker Heald, age 79, of Peachtree Corners, GA, peacefully passed away Aug. 1, 2019. John graduated in 1962 from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. John worked for IBM for 30 years and he also served as Development Director for Habitat for Humanity. He completed two New York City Marathons, and he ran the Peachtree Road Race every year for over 20 years. John was a faithful member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. A Celebration of life service will be held on Aug. 13, at 11 AM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church with Rev. Jamie Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends on August 12, from 4 PM - 8 PM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA. 30092. John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Judy Heald; daughters, Laura Cunningham and husband Terry, Libby Dean and husband Jason; granddaughters, Jordan, Lexi and Hayden; brother, Mac Heald. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Emory University Health Sciences Development, 1762 Clifton Rd., NE Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA. 30322.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now