HEARD, John Daniel Celebration of Life Service for Mr. John Daniel Heard will be held 12:30PM Saturday March 23, 2019. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services Riverdale,GA. 30296. Dr. Dallas C. Wilson Sr. officiating. He leaves to cherish his memories: Wife, Natasha Heard; Daughters, Kenyanne Heard, Nikki C.(Edward) Venson, Valencia Taylor; Son, William H. Taylor; Stepson Anthony Turner; Sister, Rosa Taylor and a host of relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy 138 SW Riverdale,GA. 30296 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019