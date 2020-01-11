Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Heinig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Heinig


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Heinig Obituary
HEINIG, John Albert John Albert Heinig, age 82, of Cumming, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. John was born in 1937, to the late Frederick and Margareta Heinig. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling internationally all around the world with his wife, Anne. John also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family, who he loved dearly. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Anne Heinig; children, Karen Hall, and Judy Fleischer; brother, William Heinig; grandchildren, Brian Woods, Mellissa Hall, Jennifer Fleischer, Rachel Fleischer, and Jonathan Byrd; along with many other loving relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , in honor of John. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -