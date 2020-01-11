|
HEINIG, John Albert John Albert Heinig, age 82, of Cumming, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. John was born in 1937, to the late Frederick and Margareta Heinig. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling internationally all around the world with his wife, Anne. John also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family, who he loved dearly. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Anne Heinig; children, Karen Hall, and Judy Fleischer; brother, William Heinig; grandchildren, Brian Woods, Mellissa Hall, Jennifer Fleischer, Rachel Fleischer, and Jonathan Byrd; along with many other loving relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , in honor of John. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
