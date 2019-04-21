|
|
HICKLIN III, John Ryland "Jack" Passed away after a short illness on April 16, 2019, at age 65. He was born in Kansas City, MO on January 8, 1954 to parents John and Alma Hicklin, Jr. and was a graduate of Wheeler High School. In 1990, he united in marriage with Robin Wallace. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife. He is survived by his brother in law Joe Wallace, brothers Christopher and Clayton, a sister Marcia, a niece Taylor and grandniece Emma, and nephews Chase and Ben. His funeral will be held on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019