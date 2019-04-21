Services
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
Resources
More Obituaries for John HICKLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John HICKLIN III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John HICKLIN III Obituary
HICKLIN III, John Ryland "Jack" Passed away after a short illness on April 16, 2019, at age 65. He was born in Kansas City, MO on January 8, 1954 to parents John and Alma Hicklin, Jr. and was a graduate of Wheeler High School. In 1990, he united in marriage with Robin Wallace. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife. He is survived by his brother in law Joe Wallace, brothers Christopher and Clayton, a sister Marcia, a niece Taylor and grandniece Emma, and nephews Chase and Ben. His funeral will be held on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
Download Now