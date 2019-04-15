HUFSTETLER, Jr., John Lewis John Lewis Hufstetler, Jr., 72 years old, was called home on Friday, April 12, 2019. John was born on December 19, 1946 to the late John Lewis "Zeke" Hufstetler, Sr., and the late Rachel Morrison Hufstetler. He grew up in Chatsworth, Ga., where he was fondly known as "Butch" to family and friends. There, he learned to love the outdoors and was an avid camper, hunter, and fisherman. His passion for the outdoors was eclipsed only by the size of the fish in his stories. A handyman at heart, John loved building things and tinkering. There was never a job too big or too small for him to start... John was partner and vice president of Jackson Paving Company in Douglasville for the past 39 years. He was well- respected in the industry because of his 50 years of knowledge and tireless work ethic. A longtime member of Central Baptist Church, he was a beloved member of the Joyful Noise Sunday School Class. John is survived by his loving wife, Linda Hoch Hufstetler; daughter, Gina McKenzie and fianc? Gene Hayes; son Mark Hufstetler and wife Pam; son Ryan Hufstetler and wife Ashley; and sister Deborah Bagley and husband Alan. He was affectionately known as Pop by his eight grandchildren Ansley McKenzie, Adelaide McKenzie, Madison Hufstetler, Mason Hufstetler, Maddox Hufstetler, Alexander Hufstetler, Andrew Hufstetler, and Annabelle Hufstetler. He is also survived by mother-in-law Joy Hoch; brother-in-law Robert Hoch and wife Dinah; brother-in-law Gary Hoch; 5 nieces, and great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his nephew Brad Hudson and father-in-law Godfrey G. Hoch, Jr. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hightower's Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hightower's Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Reverend Steve McFall and Reverend Larry Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to continue the fight against Pancreatic Cancer by going to www.PanCan.org and clicking Donate Now in memory of John. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com. Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville is handling the arrangements. Please call 770-489-2818. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary