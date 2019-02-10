HYMAN, III, John Patton John Patton Hyman III died on January 28, 2019, in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Carol Hyman, their two children, Sarah Reardon and her husband Keegan Reardon, Andrew Hyman and his wife Nora Yin, a grandson, Theodore Reardon, his brother Thomas B. Hyman Jr. and his wife Jennie, and other extended family. Born in Bartow, Florida, Patton attended Emory University and was a member of Kappa Alpha and the glee club there. After a year in Australia as a Rotary Fellow, and a law degree from University of Florida, he clerked for a district court judge before returning to Atlanta, where he practiced real estate law at Sutherland, Asbill & Brennan until 1998. In 1999, Patton and his family traveled the continent in an RV, settling in Barnet, Vermont, where he resumed a small law practice. He took a position at Karme Choling meditation center, pioneering a mindfulness program for professionals; in 2012, that program evolved into Applied Mindfulness Training, an independent non-profit entity focused on bringing contemplative practice into everyday life. This work inspired his book, The Inner Advantage: applying mindfulness in business and law - and everywhere else! Patton served on the Board of Trustees for the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club, and was a classical pianist who inspired a love of music in his wife and children. His cheerful presence and incisive wit will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial services will be held in Atlanta on March 16, and in Vermont on April 27. Donations to Applied Mindfulness Training (www.appliedmindfulnesstraining.org) will support the continued growth and development of the institution he founded and cherished. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary