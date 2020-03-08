|
INMAN, John John Inman of Woodstock, Georgia, passed, on February 14, 2020, at the age of 95. John Inman was an Atlanta native, growing up in the Cabbage Town area of Atlanta. He attended Tech High in Atlanta which is now Grady High School. John Inman began serving in the United States Army January 18, 1943. He was a radar repairman in China during World War II. On January 9th, 1946 he completed his World War II assignment with an honorable discharge. He received the World War II Victory Medal. After his commission in the war John Inman entered law school. He received his law degree form the Atlanta Law School in 1948. In 1950 he completed Atlanta Police Training School. He then decided that police work was more satisfying than being a lawyer. He once told his daughters that helping victims of crime and solving cases seemed more important. In 1952 John Inman worked in the accident and investigation department for the Atlanta Police Department. In 1954 he became a detective for the homicide and robbery division of the police department. In 1966 he was promoted to the level of sergeant. In 1967 John Inman was promoted to the level of lieutenant and then in 1969 worked the fugitive detail section. In 1970 Inman worked in Internal affairs and in 1971 was promoted to the level of captain. John Inman was appointed Police Chief of Atlanta in 1972 and finally retired in 1979 after 28 years of service. John Inman is survived by his wife Ouida Inman of 66 years. John Inman also leaved behind 4 daughters; Susan Inman Newman, Sharon Inman Tisinger, Sandra Inman Webster, and Quida Inman. He also is survived by 4 grandsons; James Webster, Glenn Webster, Jacob Newman, and John Newman and sons-in-law David Tisinger and Jim Webster. He was preceded in death by son-in-law Mathew Newman. John Inman also leaves behind one great granddaughter, Charlotte Webster. John Inman will be remembered by his family as a very strong, loving and principled man.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020