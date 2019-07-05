Services
QUILLEN, John Jay Celebration of Life Services for Reverend John Jay Quillen will be held 12 Noon Saturday July 6, 2019. South Metropolitan Baptist Church 6810 Walker Rd. Riverdale,GA. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6-8 PM for the visitation. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Ann Quillen; children Dajuana and DeMarcus Quillen and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. (770) 907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 5, 2019
