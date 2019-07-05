|
|
QUILLEN, John Jay Celebration of Life Services for Reverend John Jay Quillen will be held 12 Noon Saturday July 6, 2019. South Metropolitan Baptist Church 6810 Walker Rd. Riverdale,GA. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6-8 PM for the visitation. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Ann Quillen; children Dajuana and DeMarcus Quillen and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. (770) 907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 5, 2019