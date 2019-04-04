Services
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Broadlawn Memorial Gardens
Buford, GA
JOHNSON, John "Johnny" John "Johnny" Johnson, age 87, of Atlanta, GA passed away Tuesday, April 2. 2019. He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Martha Free Johnson, Atlanta; sister and brother-in-law, Tammie and Scott Larocque, New Hampshire; sisters-in-law, Sharon Johnson, Gardner, MA, and Betty Free Cantrell, Buford, GA; brother-in-law, Dr. Jim Ferguson, Flowery Branch, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Johnson was born on September 15, 1931 in Winchendon, MA. He was a graduate of Murdock High School in Winchendon, MA. Mr. Johnson was a veteran of the U.S. Marines for two years, and also a Korean War veteran. He was a retired salesman from Pratt Lambert Paint Company after thirty-five years. Mr. Johnson was a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, GA. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with Dr. Jim Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m on Friday, April 5 at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2019
