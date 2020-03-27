|
|
JOHNSON, John Melbourne John Melbourne Johnson, 81, of Roswell, GA, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, after many years of battling various health issues. John was born in Thomasville, NC, served in the Navy, and graduated from Wake Forest University. He began his healthcare sales and management career in the pharmaceutical industry, migrated to selling diagnostic imaging equipment. John was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Evelyn Johnson, sister and brother-in-law Jean and Roy Hale. John is survived by his wife Dove Johnson, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Lynn Knight, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Sharon Jonson, grandchildren Taylor Knight, Tucker Knight, Dever Johnson and Rand Johnson, brothers and sisters-in-law Clarence and Joretta Johnson, Jerry and Jolyn Johnson and Tony and Charlene Johnson. A Memorial Service will be at a later date at the Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wiskott-Aldrich Foundation, 4480 South Cobb Drive, Ste H, PMB 223, Smyrna, GA 30080-6989, the Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075, or the American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) GA Chapter, P.O. Box 49416, Atlanta, GA 30359.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2020