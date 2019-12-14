|
|
JOHNSON, John John Wendell Johnson, 66, of Marietta, passed away Dec. 10, 2019. He was an incredible father, husband and friend with a compassionate and gregarious soul that never met a stranger. He was born on Aug. 18, 1954 in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Lovett high school. While attending Lovett, John excelled in baseball and basketball. He went on to graduate from Georgia Southern University with a degree in business and was the president of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. It was here that he met and married the love of his life, Jonella Payne Johnson. After college, John built an outstanding forty-year career in medical sales, where he achieved numerous awards and forged life-long friendships with the patients, nurses and doctors that he worked amongst. He was an avid sports fan of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Falcons, which he loved and cherished watching with family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Jonella Johnson, loving father of April Barron, Erin Boutwell (Kevin Boutwell), and John Holland Johnson (Sam Kashef), and loving grandfather of Paxton, Rivers, and Roman Boutwell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dianah Jeanette Croker and his parents, Don F. Royals and Jeanette B. Royals. A celebration of life for John will be held at Mayes Ward Funeral Home, 180 Church St., Marietta, GA on Monday, Dec. 16, from 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM, with prayer service beginning at 5 PM, and reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at choa.org. At top of page, click on donors and volunteers, select ways to give, then select make a tribute gift. Click on box reading, Yes this is an honor or memorial gift, and fill out John Johnson's name as honoree. Or, Mail checks to CHOA, 3395 NE Expressway, Atlanta GA 30341, make checks payable to CHOA. On memo line write in memory of John Johnson. 770 428 - 1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 14, 2019