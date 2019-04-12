Services
Floyd Street Location - Covington
3134 Floyd Street NE
Covington, GA 30014
770-786-7042
Resources
JOYNER, John Thomas "JT" John Thomas JT Joyner 10/5/1934 to 4/5/2019 born and raised in Ola, Georgia. Retired from BP Oil Company. Survived by wife Helen Joyner of Tulsa, OK, brothers Carlton and David Joyner, daughter Jennifer Perry, sons David Joyner and Scott Joyner, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren preceded in death by parents Thomas Joyner and Leila Joyner, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation Saturday at 12:30 pm Caldwell and Cowan Funeral Home, Floyd Street in Covington graveside service at 2:00 pm Old Covington City Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019
