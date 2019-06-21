Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Atlanta, GA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Atlanta, GA
JUST, John Josef Age 80, of Atlanta, beloved husband, Dad, Otta, and friend, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born November 17, 1938, in Botschar, Yugoslavia, he was the son of the late Stefan and Emma Klein Just. During WWII as a 5-year-old, John survived a forced march from Botschar to Topola and internment in Molidorf prison camp until escaping in 1947 as an 8-year-old and walking from Yugoslavia to Germany. From Munich, he immigrated to Chicago in 1950, starting 1st grade at age 12, and earned a Master's from DePaul University and a Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Iowa. He taught at University of KY in Lexington for over 30 years, retiring in 2001 to be near grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeannette Ann Just; three children Sharon Rose Just and her husband Jim Anderson, Diane Michaelle Just and her husband Faure Joel Malo-Molina, and Steven Matthew Just and his wife Wendy Just; eight grandchildren: Joseph, Teresa, and James Anderson; Danilo, Mateo, and Gabriela Malo-Molina; Carson and Alexander Just; and was preceded in death by his grandson, John Ashley Just. The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. with a funeral Mass to follow at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA. He will be laid to rest on Friday, June 28, with a memorial service at Tezak Funeral Home followed by burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Joliet, IL.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019
