Services
Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
135 Senoia Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(770) 631-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Lawn Cemeter
Roswell, GA
1926 - 2019
KASTRIBA, John Emil John Emil Kastriba, 93, of Sharpsburg, GA (formerly of Dunwoody, GA) passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1926 in Leetsdale, PA. He received a Bachelor's degree at Geneva College in Industrial Engineering. He worked for Reynolds Aluminum as a District Sales Manager from 1965 until his retirement. John was a WWII and Korean War Veteran of the United States Army Aircorp. He was a member of the Roswell Golf Country Club. John is survived by his loving wife of almost 75 years, Esther M. Kastriba; and his two precious Goddaughter's, Paula Boiteau and Janet Switzer. He also leaves behind many other family members to cherish his memory. Graveside services will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00pm. A visitation will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home in Peachtree City, GA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in John's memory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019
