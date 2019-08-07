Services
John Kelly Obituary
KELLY, John Peter John Peter Kelly, 73, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at North Metro Church in Marietta, GA with Pastor Rob McDowell officiating. A reception will follow the service. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jean Kelly; his daughters Allison Richardson (Tommy) of Tampa, FL, and Suzanne Hallas (Matt) of Denver, CO; his sister Peggy Pittman of Marietta, GA; his grandchildren Adeline and William Richardson, and Theo Hallas; and his nephew Andy Pittman of Marietta, GA. Pete loved dogs, especially his 15 year old dog, Cooper. He was a natural story teller, he was always smiling and never met a stranger. He was a high school and college football fanatic. Pete was a founding member of North Metro Church where he remained a member for 21 years. He lived for his annual beach trip to Ponce Inlet, FL, where he vacationed the past 37 summers. He worked as a drywall contractor for 30 years and was well known for his quality work. As a 1964 graduate, he remained an active Grady High School Alumni. Pete will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love for his family. A visitation is scheduled on Thursday, August 8, 2019 between the hours of 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at North Metro Church in Marietta, GA. Family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations be made to PAWS Atlanta at http://www.pawsatlanta.org/donate or mail to 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035 or to Grady Knights Athletics at www.atlantapublicschools.us . Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs. www.mayeswarddobbins.com (770) 943-1511.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2019
