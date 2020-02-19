|
|
KIMMEY, III, John Lansing John Lansing Kimmey III, 70, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia from complications from cancer. He was born July 12, 1949 in Charlottesville, Virginia to Jane Kennedy Kimmey and John Lansing Kimmey II and was raised in Columbia, South Carolina where he graduated from A.C. Flora High School. Lansing attended the University of Virginia and graduated with a B.A. in English in 1971. He then attended Emory University School of Law, where he obtained his J.D. in 1974. From 1974 to 1985, Lansing practiced as a trial lawyer with Northcutt & Edwards. In 1985, he formed his own firm, now known as Kimmey and Murphy. In his almost five-decades-long career, Lansing was a true general practitioner, representing clients in criminal and civil matters in courtrooms in Atlanta and across Georgia. Deeply rooted in the Atlanta legal community, he served as President of the Atlanta Lawyers Club and a member of the Old War Horse Lawyers Club. Those who encountered him can attest that Lansing practiced law with professionalism, honesty, and integrityvalues he applied to all aspects of his life. Lansing coupled his work ethic with a deep faith in God. He was a parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church where on Sunday mornings, he could regularly be seen acting as an usher. If not, he was likely in the balcony passing his love for the Church to his grandchildren. Recreationally, Lansing's greatest passion was golf, a game which his parents taught him to love and he shared with his siblings. He passed that love to his daughters and looked forward to teaching his grandchildren. He was a member at the Capital City Club and the Lake Toxaway Country Club and played in the annual Judicial Invitational tournament, reserved for distinguished members of the legal community. He twice won Club Championships at Capital City, had four hole-in-ones, and shot his age at 67. Preceding Lansing in death are his mother, Jane Kennedy Kimmey, and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Pyeatt. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Pyeatt Kimmey, his daughters Mary Kimmey Ware, Laura Kimmey Nix (Charles Nix) and Susannah Kimmey Bartko (Alex Bartko). He will also always be lovingly remembered as "Gransing" by his six grandchildren: Charles Stephen Ware III, Daley Lillian Nix, Anna Pyeatt Bartko, Elizabeth Jane Ware, Laura Lucy Bartko, and Ragan Kimmey Nix. He is also remembered by his father John Lansing Kimmey II of Greenville, South Carolina, his brother Dr. Gerrit Kimmey of Huntington, West Virigina, and his sisters Julia Kimmey Mullen (Dr. Chuck Mullen) of Greenville, South Carolina and Jessica Kimmey King (Steve King) of Asheville, North Carolina. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive, NW Atlanta, Ga 30327, at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 with a reception to follow at Capital City Country Club 54, West Brookhaven Drive, N.E. Atlanta, Ga 30319. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive, NW Atlanta, Ga 30327, or The Monastery of the Holy Spirit, 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094. H. M. Patterson & Sons, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319, will be handling funeral arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020