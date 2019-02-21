KROEGER, John William John William Kroeger, 86, of Sandy Springs passed away February 19, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mr. Kroeger was born in Fullerton, California in 1932 to Johanna Wichers Kroeger and Roland Kroeger. John graduated from Stanford University, Stanford California with three degrees: BSME in 1954; MSME in 1955; and Stanford Graduate School of Business, MBA in 1957. After graduation, he worked at Bell Helicopter Aerosystems Corporation in Ft. Worth, Texas before coming to the Atlanta area in 1962 where he enjoyed a lengthy career as an engineer for Lockheed Georgia Aeronautical Systems in Marietta, Georgia. John was an avid tennis player and enjoyed ALTA tennis at Georgetown Recreation Center and Peachtree World of Tennis (WCT). He was a member of Chamblee First United Methodist Church. John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynda Hinson Kroeger; daughters Kim Kroeger Hatchett (Matt) of Dublin, Georgia; Karly Kroeger Post (Kirk) of Marietta, Georgia; and son, Dana Hinson Kroeger (Kris) of Tempe, Arizona; Five granddaughters, Emily and Camille Hatchett, Abby and Bailey Post and Karalyn Kroeger; and one sister, Marjorie Kroeger Fraley (Walt) of Carlsbad, California. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: - Research, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 o'clock and have a celebration of Life service at 3 o'clock on Sunday, February 24, 2019 H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A reception will immediately follow the service at Arlington Chapel. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary