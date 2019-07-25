Resources
More Obituaries for John KUJAWA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John KUJAWA II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John KUJAWA II Obituary
KUJAWA, II, John John Kujawa II, 81, of Snellville, passed away July 18, 2019. He was born March 4, 1938 in Cicero, IL, to the late John and Elsie Kujawa, John is survived by his wife Jackie, son; John Kujawa and wife Gail, daughter; Cynthia Kujawa, and five grandchildren; Calvin, Kyle, Keri, Ryan, Marcus. John was retired from his own consulting firm, Phoenix Business Consultants. He had served in the past as a Woodridge, IL Park District Commissioner, and was very active in the Jaycees. He enjoyed horseback riding and golfing. John was a member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville. He was the parish photographer, taking many pictures of social events especially at Christmas taking children's pictures with Santa. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church 3200 Brooks Dr. Snellville, GA 30078.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.