KUJAWA, II, John John Kujawa II, 81, of Snellville, passed away July 18, 2019. He was born March 4, 1938 in Cicero, IL, to the late John and Elsie Kujawa, John is survived by his wife Jackie, son; John Kujawa and wife Gail, daughter; Cynthia Kujawa, and five grandchildren; Calvin, Kyle, Keri, Ryan, Marcus. John was retired from his own consulting firm, Phoenix Business Consultants. He had served in the past as a Woodridge, IL Park District Commissioner, and was very active in the Jaycees. He enjoyed horseback riding and golfing. John was a member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville. He was the parish photographer, taking many pictures of social events especially at Christmas taking children's pictures with Santa. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church 3200 Brooks Dr. Snellville, GA 30078.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019